Used 2015 BMW 7 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
7 Series Sedan
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,852*
Total Cash Price
$40,016
750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,852*
Total Cash Price
$40,016
740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,423*
Total Cash Price
$34,660
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,036*
Total Cash Price
$32,769
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,112*
Total Cash Price
$31,509
740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,475*
Total Cash Price
$46,318
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,550*
Total Cash Price
$45,058
760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,423*
Total Cash Price
$34,660
7 Series Diesel
740Ld xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,088*
Total Cash Price
$44,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,958
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$10,397
|Maintenance
|$3,481
|$2,438
|$2,567
|$5,580
|$5,715
|$19,782
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,380
|Financing
|$2,153
|$1,730
|$1,281
|$801
|$290
|$6,255
|Depreciation
|$10,316
|$5,398
|$4,613
|$3,932
|$3,354
|$27,612
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,837
|$16,647
|$15,864
|$18,053
|$17,451
|$92,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,958
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$10,397
|Maintenance
|$3,481
|$2,438
|$2,567
|$5,580
|$5,715
|$19,782
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,380
|Financing
|$2,153
|$1,730
|$1,281
|$801
|$290
|$6,255
|Depreciation
|$10,316
|$5,398
|$4,613
|$3,932
|$3,354
|$27,612
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,837
|$16,647
|$15,864
|$18,053
|$17,451
|$92,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$1,800
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$9,006
|Maintenance
|$3,015
|$2,112
|$2,223
|$4,833
|$4,950
|$17,134
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,859
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,061
|Financing
|$1,865
|$1,498
|$1,110
|$694
|$251
|$5,418
|Depreciation
|$8,935
|$4,675
|$3,995
|$3,406
|$2,905
|$23,916
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,513
|$14,419
|$13,740
|$15,637
|$15,115
|$80,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,701
|$1,752
|$1,805
|$8,514
|Maintenance
|$2,851
|$1,997
|$2,102
|$4,570
|$4,680
|$16,199
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,949
|Financing
|$1,763
|$1,416
|$1,049
|$656
|$237
|$5,122
|Depreciation
|$8,448
|$4,420
|$3,777
|$3,220
|$2,747
|$22,612
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,339
|$13,632
|$12,991
|$14,784
|$14,291
|$76,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,542
|$1,588
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$8,187
|Maintenance
|$2,741
|$1,920
|$2,021
|$4,394
|$4,500
|$15,576
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,874
|Financing
|$1,695
|$1,362
|$1,009
|$631
|$228
|$4,925
|Depreciation
|$8,123
|$4,250
|$3,632
|$3,096
|$2,641
|$21,742
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,557
|$13,108
|$12,491
|$14,215
|$13,741
|$73,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,267
|$2,334
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,035
|Maintenance
|$4,029
|$2,822
|$2,971
|$6,459
|$6,615
|$22,897
|Repairs
|$2,459
|$2,627
|$2,833
|$3,052
|$3,285
|$14,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,484
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,755
|Financing
|$2,492
|$2,002
|$1,483
|$928
|$335
|$7,240
|Depreciation
|$11,941
|$6,248
|$5,339
|$4,551
|$3,882
|$31,961
|Fuel
|$3,077
|$3,168
|$3,263
|$3,362
|$3,462
|$16,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,749
|$19,269
|$18,362
|$20,896
|$20,199
|$107,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,707
|Maintenance
|$3,920
|$2,746
|$2,890
|$6,283
|$6,435
|$22,274
|Repairs
|$2,392
|$2,555
|$2,756
|$2,969
|$3,196
|$13,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,680
|Financing
|$2,424
|$1,948
|$1,443
|$902
|$326
|$7,043
|Depreciation
|$11,616
|$6,078
|$5,194
|$4,427
|$3,777
|$31,091
|Fuel
|$2,993
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,270
|$3,368
|$15,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,967
|$18,744
|$17,862
|$20,327
|$19,650
|$104,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Sedan 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$1,800
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$9,006
|Maintenance
|$3,015
|$2,112
|$2,223
|$4,833
|$4,950
|$17,134
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,859
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,061
|Financing
|$1,865
|$1,498
|$1,110
|$694
|$251
|$5,418
|Depreciation
|$8,935
|$4,675
|$3,995
|$3,406
|$2,905
|$23,916
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,513
|$14,419
|$13,740
|$15,637
|$15,115
|$80,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 7 Series Diesel 740Ld xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,307
|$2,376
|$2,448
|$11,544
|Maintenance
|$3,865
|$2,707
|$2,850
|$6,196
|$6,345
|$21,962
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,383
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,642
|Financing
|$2,390
|$1,920
|$1,423
|$890
|$321
|$6,944
|Depreciation
|$11,453
|$5,993
|$5,121
|$4,365
|$3,724
|$30,656
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,575
|$18,482
|$17,612
|$20,043
|$19,375
|$103,088
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 7 Series in Virginia is:not available
