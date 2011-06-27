  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW 7 Series 750i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Enhanced Active Cruise Controlyes
Power Rear and Side Shadesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
M Sport Package Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
20" Light-Alloy V-Spoke Wheels (style 301)yes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Veneto Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Caramel/Black Full Merino , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/45R19 100V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
