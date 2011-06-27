  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2011 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 BMW 7 Series 740i Features & Specs

More about the 2011 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,650
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Camera Package (Delayed Availability)yes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,650
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Head-Up Displayyes
Power Rear and Side Shadesyes
Nappa Leatheryes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Full Merino Leatheryes
Active Cruise Controlyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,650
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,650
19" Forged Radial-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
M Sport Package Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight4344 lbs.
Gross weight5445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Deep Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amaro Brown, premium leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
  • Champagne, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black, premium leather
  • Oyster/Black, leather
  • Light Saddle, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle/Black, premium leather
  • Oyster, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,650
245/50R18 100V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,650
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 2011 BMW 7 Series 740i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles