Used 2005 BMW 7 Series 760Li Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.9/489.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Torque
|444 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|438 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|420 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|AM/FM in dash-CD stereo
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control with rear air
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|beverage cooler
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|heated
|yes
|dual ventilation
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Front track
|62.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4872 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5930 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.29 cd.
|Length
|203.5 in.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|129.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|123.2 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|275/40R W tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$117,300
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
