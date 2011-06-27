  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2005 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 BMW 7 Series 760Li Features & Specs

More about the 2005 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$117,300
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$117,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.9/489.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Torque444 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower438 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$117,300
420 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$117,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Dual zone front climate control with rear airyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$117,300
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$117,300
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
dual ventilationyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4872 lbs.
Gross weight5930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length203.5 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume129.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Chiaretto Red Metallic
  • Toledo Blue Metallic
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Natural Brown
  • Basalt Gray/Stone Green
  • Basalt Gray/Flannel Gray
  • Dark Beige/Beige III
  • Black/Black
  • Dark Blue/Natural Brown
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$117,300
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/40R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$117,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$117,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 2005 BMW 7 Series 760Li info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles