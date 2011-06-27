  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2004 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 760i Features & Specs

More about the 2004 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$109,800
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$109,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Torque444 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower438 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$109,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$109,800
diversity antennayes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$109,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Dual zone front climate control with rear airyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$109,800
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$109,800
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Rear head room38.5 in.
heatedyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Front track62.1 in.
Length198 in.
Curb weight4762 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Exterior Colors
  • Toledo Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Basalt Gray/Flannel Gray
  • Dark Beige/Beige III
  • Black/Black
  • Black/Cream Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$109,800
275/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$109,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$109,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 760i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles