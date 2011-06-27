  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2004 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li Features & Specs

More about the 2004 7 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,300
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.8/559.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,300
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Dual zone front climate control with rear airyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,300
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,300
16 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Gross weight5523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length203.5 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume129 cu.ft.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Chiaretto Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
  • Toledo Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Basalt Gray/Stone Green
  • Black/Natural Brown
  • Basalt Gray/Flannel Gray
  • Dark Beige/Beige III
  • Dark Blue/Natural Brown
  • Black/Cream Beige
  • Black/Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,300
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles