Used 2003 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Looks Can Be Deceiving.
This seems like a brilliant car, the interior is sumptuous with a gorgeous dashboard (especially when the navigation is on). Ride is smooth, and engine just purrs. Every angle of this car grabs attention. However, the reliability is abysmal! This car has been in the shop so many times, I eventually just sold it. Glitches in interior parts (too many motors and unnecessary gizmos prone to go bad over time) just added to the gamut of problems. This car is atrocious in the winter or any slick conditions. The fat rear tires get no traction, and on subject, tires they DO sell are outrageously expensive. $400 a tire! And they barely make 10k miles. In fact, most parts for this car are absurd.
I can't believe
The 745i is a great car when I am able to drive it. I've spent countless hours driving back and forth to the dealership because of malfunctions. It's great they give free maintenance for the first 50 thousand miles because you will need it. My gripe is that I maintained my car with regular service. The "check engine light" came on. I thought it would be some minor repair. Turns out the repair cost is $12000 for "CARBON' on the cylinder head!!!!-not a blown head gasket, but CARBON!! That's like telling me the brake dust on my rotors require a new axle! The ULTIMATE MACHINE has a poorly designed engine if carbon build up requires 12 grand of service. No More BMW for me - Honda/Infiniti here I am.
7th Wonder?
The car overall is fantastic. Its an almost do everything type of vehicle if youre looking for something to be a commuter by day and sports car by night. Do your homework (service records) before buying one and make sure able to afford the maintenance required for this car. Its not a Toyota. If you can at the time of purchase buy and extended or aftermarket warranty. The parts for this car are a little pricey but when its all said and done, its hard to find anything else out there that drives and handles like it.
PIERO ORIOLO
I'm a driver, I love cars, and I love quality and performance, this is one of the best sedan that i had, has better performance, excellent comfort, beautiful seats, holds road in curve. The only thing, I would like more space for cup holder, better navigation system, and definitely move the stick shift back to the console. I like the 0 maintenance.
Driving my 745Li
The driving of this vehicle is smooth, sound and fast. the turning power of sharp turns is incredible and the brake system allows you to stop on a dime. The extra large rear is great for passengers, who can extend their legs and feel comfortable. The drawback, too many bells and whistles. Give me a radio that I can operate like the less expensive cars. The navigation system is definetly a no-no, hard to operate, In the time it takes to set your destination you can call a friend to give you directions,which is less nerve wracking and quicker. Improvement needed on this issue. The car is great otherwise.
