Used 2002 BMW 7 Series 745Li Features & Specs

Overview
$71,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$71,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$71,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.8/559.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$71,850
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$71,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$71,850
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$71,850
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$71,850
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$71,850
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$71,850
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$71,850
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
$71,850
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.0 cu.ft.
Length203.5 in.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume122 cu.ft.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
$71,850
Exterior Colors
  • Toledo Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tourmaline Violet Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Chiaretto Red Metallic
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Stone Green
  • Flannel Gray
  • Natural Brown
  • Beige III
Tires & Wheels
$71,850
245/45R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$71,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$71,850
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
