Used 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 7 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Length201.7 in.
Width73.3 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Orinocco Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White Metallic
  • Stratus Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ecru with Eng Green Piping
  • Gray
  • Ecru w/Navy Blue Piping
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Black
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
