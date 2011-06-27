Used 2000 BMW 7 Series 750iL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.2/451.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower326 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Length201.7 in.
Width73.3 in.
Curb weight4597 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Orinocco Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Glacier Green
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Sand
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Ecru
  • Ecru/English Green
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Black
