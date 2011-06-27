Used 1999 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V12
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|14
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|12/18 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.5/495.0 mi.
|301.2/451.8 mi.
|337.5/495.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|25.1 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|14
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|5.4 l
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|282 hp @ 5400 rpm
|326 hp @ 5000 rpm
|282 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V12
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Measurements
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|120.9 in.
|120.9 in.
|115.4 in.
|Length
|201.7 in.
|201.7 in.
|196.2 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4288 lbs.
|4597 lbs.
|4255 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
