  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1999 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1999 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12V8
Combined MPG181418
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg12/18 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.301.2/451.8 mi.337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.25.1 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG181418
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.4 l5.4 l4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm326 hp @ 5000 rpm282 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersV8V12V8
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Measurements
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.120.9 in.115.4 in.
Length201.7 in.201.7 in.196.2 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.73.3 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.4597 lbs.4255 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Sand Beige
  • Black
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Sand
  • Gray
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Gray
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
See 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1999 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles