Used 1999 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Junk to Hunk gregskipa , 07/01/2015 740i 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my 740i for $800. It had an issue with the timing chain guide that I am told is common for this model. It was sitting all alone on a dealer's lot, just waiting for the right person to come along. This car LOOKED great, no major cosmetic issues other than the driver's seat looked like it had been to hell and back and the headliner was starting to come down. I figured AT WORST I'd get my money out of it in parts. After buying the 'special' tools, I replaced the timing chain and guides, just to see what I REALLY had. Let me tell you, when they say 'Ultimate Driving Machine', they ain't kidding! With the variable valve timing, 282 BHP, and anti-roll suspension, this big thing STICKS! Report Abuse

110K miles of first owner experience. Peter Judar , 06/26/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle new at 74 miles with sport package and I can tell you everything about this car. You will replace the radiator like a clockwork every 35K miles, about $400. Transmission failed at 73k miles. Extended warranty covered all but $100. While I loved the sport package wheels, I got sick of paying $250 per tire every 17k miles, put 17 inch BMW wheels on with Michelins for $150 each now get 35k miles per tire with a way better ride, less the look, oh well! Still get 14/21 mpg city/hwy. Recently replaced both front rubber mounts/arms for $400. Car tracks and steers like new! Rear/right window regulator replaced $600. Fan blew up at 80k miles and went through belt/hood Report Abuse

Still an Ultimate Driving Machine Ezzyme , 03/01/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just bought this with 115,000 miles on it. The paint is a 7 - swirl marks and a couple of minor dings. But the interior is a 9, even after 11 years and 115,000 miles. The back seat looks like no one has sat their. The driving experience is exceptional. Report Abuse

Most fun/value among used luxury cars solution , 09/18/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 740IL when it was 5 years old with 1 year of CPO warranty left. It was love by first sight. It looks gracful on the outside, and unblieveably spacious in the inside, much more than the 96 Deville it replaced. 10 months passed, it has been smooth running and problem-free. With it, I have been looking forward to my daily one-hour and a half commute. So much fun and comfort. Report Abuse