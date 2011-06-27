Used 1999 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
Junk to Hunk
I bought my 740i for $800. It had an issue with the timing chain guide that I am told is common for this model. It was sitting all alone on a dealer's lot, just waiting for the right person to come along. This car LOOKED great, no major cosmetic issues other than the driver's seat looked like it had been to hell and back and the headliner was starting to come down. I figured AT WORST I'd get my money out of it in parts. After buying the 'special' tools, I replaced the timing chain and guides, just to see what I REALLY had. Let me tell you, when they say 'Ultimate Driving Machine', they ain't kidding! With the variable valve timing, 282 BHP, and anti-roll suspension, this big thing STICKS!
110K miles of first owner experience.
Purchased this vehicle new at 74 miles with sport package and I can tell you everything about this car. You will replace the radiator like a clockwork every 35K miles, about $400. Transmission failed at 73k miles. Extended warranty covered all but $100. While I loved the sport package wheels, I got sick of paying $250 per tire every 17k miles, put 17 inch BMW wheels on with Michelins for $150 each now get 35k miles per tire with a way better ride, less the look, oh well! Still get 14/21 mpg city/hwy. Recently replaced both front rubber mounts/arms for $400. Car tracks and steers like new! Rear/right window regulator replaced $600. Fan blew up at 80k miles and went through belt/hood
Still an Ultimate Driving Machine
I just bought this with 115,000 miles on it. The paint is a 7 - swirl marks and a couple of minor dings. But the interior is a 9, even after 11 years and 115,000 miles. The back seat looks like no one has sat their. The driving experience is exceptional.
Most fun/value among used luxury cars
I bought my 740IL when it was 5 years old with 1 year of CPO warranty left. It was love by first sight. It looks gracful on the outside, and unblieveably spacious in the inside, much more than the 96 Deville it replaced. 10 months passed, it has been smooth running and problem-free. With it, I have been looking forward to my daily one-hour and a half commute. So much fun and comfort.
1999 750iL - 30 month review
Bought @ 50K miles for $29K out the door. Needed major service, thrust rod bushings & sway links. After $2,100 all good. Since then: battery x 2, climate control fan motor, radiator repair, tires, repair hood latch, replace oxygen sensors, new front pads & rotors, new electronic thermostat, 2nd major service, added new center armrest & ashtray coin tray, replaced cup holder & console wood trim, replaced outside mirror pass. side, replaced map light rear pass. side, replaced two side windows pass. side & rear driver side, several scheduled maintenance visits & replaced one ultrasonic parking sensor. I may be missing a few things, grand total $13K. Present mileage 100,400. BMW: Break My Wallet.
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 1999 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4