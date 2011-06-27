Estimated values
1999 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,244
|$3,108
|$3,587
|Clean
|$1,997
|$2,774
|$3,201
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,104
|$2,429
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,435
|$1,657
Estimated values
1999 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,296
|$3,808
|Clean
|$2,110
|$2,941
|$3,399
|Average
|$1,588
|$2,231
|$2,579
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,522
|$1,759
Estimated values
1999 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,728
|$4,857
|$5,487
|Clean
|$3,318
|$4,334
|$4,897
|Average
|$2,497
|$3,288
|$3,715
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,243
|$2,534