  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1998 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1998 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12V8
Combined MPG181518
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg13/18 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.326.3/451.8 mi.337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.25.1 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG181518
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l5.4 l4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm322 hp @ 5000 rpm282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V12V8
Safety
head airbagsStandardStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.201.7 in.201.7 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.4553 lbs.4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base115.4 in.120.9 in.120.9 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Vermont Green Metallic
  • Biarritzblau Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Black II
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Vermont Green Metallic
  • Biarritzblau Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Black II
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Vermont Green Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Biarritzblau Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Black II
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
See 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1998 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles