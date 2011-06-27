Used 1997 BMW 7 Series 740i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length196.0 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base115.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Samana Beige II Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Vermontgruen Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Petrol Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Glacier Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Barbados Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Black II
  • Biarritzblau Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Fjordgrau Metallic
  • Panamabraun Metallic
  • Taiga Gruen Metallic
  • Tobagoblau Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
