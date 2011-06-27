  1. Home
Used 1995 BMW 7 Series 740iL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.5/552.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight4201 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dark Green II
