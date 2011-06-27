  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1995 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 BMW 7 Series 740i Features & Specs

More about the 1995 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base115.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Madeira Black
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Dark Blue
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green II
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1995 BMW 7 Series 740i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles