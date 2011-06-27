Used 1994 BMW 7 Series 740iL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room42.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
