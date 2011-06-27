  1. Home
Used 1994 BMW 7 Series 740i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.5/451.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Jet Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
