Used 1994 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V12
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|322.5/451.5 mi.
|360.0/504.0 mi.
|264.0/408.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.5 gal.
|24.0 gal.
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|282 hp @ 5800 rpm
|282 hp @ 5800 rpm
|296 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V12
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.8 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.3 in.
|197.8 in.
|197.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4001 lbs.
|4056 lbs.
|4167 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.4 cu.ft.
|13.4 cu.ft.
|13.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|116.0 in.
|116.0 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
