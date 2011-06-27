  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1994 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V12
Combined MPG171713
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.5/451.5 mi.360.0/504.0 mi.264.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG171713
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5800 rpm282 hp @ 5800 rpm296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Measurements
Length193.3 in.197.8 in.197.8 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.4056 lbs.4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Jet Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
See 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1994 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles