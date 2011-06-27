Used 1993 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V8V8
Combined MPG131616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg14/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/408.0 mi.336.0/480.0 mi.301.0/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.21.5 gal.
Combined MPG131616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm282 hp @ 5800 rpm282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV12V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.193.3 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.4090 lbs.4002 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.111.5 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
