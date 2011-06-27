Used 1993 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|16
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/408.0 mi.
|336.0/480.0 mi.
|301.0/430.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|24.0 gal.
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5200 rpm
|282 hp @ 5800 rpm
|282 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|44.3 in.
|44.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|197.8 in.
|197.8 in.
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4167 lbs.
|4090 lbs.
|4002 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|17.6 cu.ft.
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|116.0 in.
|111.5 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
