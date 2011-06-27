  1. Home
Used 1992 BMW 7 Series 750iL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
