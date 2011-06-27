Estimated values
1992 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,222
|$1,528
|Clean
|$588
|$1,091
|$1,365
|Average
|$443
|$830
|$1,038
|Rough
|$298
|$568
|$712
Estimated values
1992 BMW 7 Series 735i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,173
|$1,530
|Clean
|$459
|$1,048
|$1,366
|Average
|$346
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712
Estimated values
1992 BMW 7 Series 735iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,172
|$1,528
|Clean
|$459
|$1,047
|$1,365
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,038
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$712