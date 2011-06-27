Used 1991 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V12Inline 6
Combined MPG161316
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Measurements
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.111.5 in.
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.193.3 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Curb weight3947 lbs.4167 lbs.3793 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno13.0 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Brilliant Red
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White II
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Nautic Green
