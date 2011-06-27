Used 1991 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V12
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|13
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|11/17 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/480.0 mi.
|264.0/408.0 mi.
|322.5/430.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|24.0 gal.
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|13
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|5.0 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|296 hp @ 5200 rpm
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V12
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|116.0 in.
|111.5 in.
|Length
|197.8 in.
|197.8 in.
|193.3 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3947 lbs.
|4167 lbs.
|3793 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|13.0 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
