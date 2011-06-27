Used 1990 BMW 7 Series 735i Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|301.0/430.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3835 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
