  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1990 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 BMW 7 Series 735i Features & Specs

More about the 1990 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.0/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1990 BMW 7 Series 735i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles