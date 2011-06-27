  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1990 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1990 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG131616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg14/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/408.0 mi.336.0/480.0 mi.301.0/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.21.5 gal.
Combined MPG131616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm208 hp @ 5700 rpm208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV12Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.193.3 in.
Curb weight4235 lbs.4015 lbs.3835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.111.5 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
See 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1990 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles