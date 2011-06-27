  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2018 6 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$101,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$101,300
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Driving Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Driving Assistance Plusyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$101,300
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$101,300
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$101,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$101,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$101,300
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$101,300
20" Light Alloy Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" BMW Individual Forged Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight4640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Speed Blue
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Cognac/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$101,300
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$101,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$101,300
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
