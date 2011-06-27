  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driving Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Driving Assistance Plusyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finishyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Exterior Options
20" Light Alloy Multi-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" BMW Individual Forged Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight4415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Speed Blue
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Jatoba Brown Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Frozen Brilliant White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Cognac/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
