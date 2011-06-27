Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Series Convertible
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,533*
Total Cash Price
$59,192
650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,357*
Total Cash Price
$75,174
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,357*
Total Cash Price
$75,174
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,986*
Total Cash Price
$65,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Convertible 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$7,008
|Maintenance
|$572
|$731
|$4,684
|$2,161
|$2,945
|$11,093
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,142
|$1,761
|$1,898
|$2,043
|$6,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,128
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,312
|Financing
|$3,183
|$2,560
|$1,895
|$1,186
|$429
|$9,253
|Depreciation
|$12,704
|$7,206
|$6,341
|$5,623
|$5,046
|$36,920
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,810
|$15,005
|$18,146
|$14,435
|$14,137
|$84,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Convertible 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$1,778
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$8,900
|Maintenance
|$726
|$928
|$5,949
|$2,744
|$3,740
|$14,088
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,450
|$2,236
|$2,410
|$2,595
|$8,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,973
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,206
|Financing
|$4,042
|$3,251
|$2,407
|$1,506
|$545
|$11,751
|Depreciation
|$16,134
|$9,152
|$8,053
|$7,141
|$6,408
|$46,888
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,969
|$19,056
|$23,045
|$18,332
|$17,954
|$107,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Convertible 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$1,778
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$8,900
|Maintenance
|$726
|$928
|$5,949
|$2,744
|$3,740
|$14,088
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,450
|$2,236
|$2,410
|$2,595
|$8,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,973
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,206
|Financing
|$4,042
|$3,251
|$2,407
|$1,506
|$545
|$11,751
|Depreciation
|$16,134
|$9,152
|$8,053
|$7,141
|$6,408
|$46,888
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,969
|$19,056
|$23,045
|$18,332
|$17,954
|$107,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Convertible 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$7,709
|Maintenance
|$629
|$804
|$5,152
|$2,377
|$3,240
|$12,202
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,256
|$1,937
|$2,088
|$2,247
|$7,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,441
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,643
|Financing
|$3,501
|$2,816
|$2,085
|$1,305
|$472
|$10,178
|Depreciation
|$13,974
|$7,927
|$6,975
|$6,185
|$5,551
|$40,612
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,091
|$16,506
|$19,961
|$15,879
|$15,551
|$92,986
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 6 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 6 Series in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 BMW 6 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019