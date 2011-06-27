Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Series Coupe
640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,423*
Total Cash Price
$45,493
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,597*
Total Cash Price
$57,776
650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,265*
Total Cash Price
$50,042
640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,560*
Total Cash Price
$47,313
6 Series Convertible
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,597*
Total Cash Price
$57,776
650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,576*
Total Cash Price
$64,145
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,282*
Total Cash Price
$66,875
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,145*
Total Cash Price
$65,055
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Coupe 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$6,680
|Maintenance
|$719
|$4,409
|$2,138
|$2,860
|$4,485
|$14,611
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,601
|Financing
|$2,447
|$1,967
|$1,457
|$911
|$329
|$7,111
|Depreciation
|$10,963
|$5,886
|$5,030
|$4,288
|$3,657
|$29,824
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,608
|$17,021
|$13,604
|$13,267
|$13,923
|$78,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Coupe 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$8,484
|Maintenance
|$913
|$5,599
|$2,715
|$3,632
|$5,696
|$18,556
|Repairs
|$1,346
|$2,059
|$2,220
|$2,390
|$2,574
|$10,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,070
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,303
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,498
|$1,850
|$1,157
|$418
|$9,031
|Depreciation
|$13,923
|$7,475
|$6,388
|$5,446
|$4,644
|$37,876
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,172
|$21,617
|$17,277
|$16,849
|$17,682
|$99,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Coupe 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$7,348
|Maintenance
|$791
|$4,850
|$2,352
|$3,146
|$4,934
|$16,072
|Repairs
|$1,166
|$1,783
|$1,923
|$2,070
|$2,230
|$9,172
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,659
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,861
|Financing
|$2,692
|$2,164
|$1,603
|$1,002
|$362
|$7,822
|Depreciation
|$12,059
|$6,475
|$5,533
|$4,717
|$4,023
|$32,806
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,669
|$18,723
|$14,964
|$14,594
|$15,315
|$86,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Coupe 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,947
|Maintenance
|$748
|$4,585
|$2,224
|$2,974
|$4,664
|$15,195
|Repairs
|$1,102
|$1,686
|$1,818
|$1,957
|$2,108
|$8,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,514
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,705
|Financing
|$2,545
|$2,046
|$1,515
|$947
|$342
|$7,395
|Depreciation
|$11,402
|$6,121
|$5,231
|$4,460
|$3,803
|$31,017
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,432
|$17,702
|$14,148
|$13,798
|$14,480
|$81,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Convertible 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$8,484
|Maintenance
|$913
|$5,599
|$2,715
|$3,632
|$5,696
|$18,556
|Repairs
|$1,346
|$2,059
|$2,220
|$2,390
|$2,574
|$10,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,070
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,303
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,498
|$1,850
|$1,157
|$418
|$9,031
|Depreciation
|$13,923
|$7,475
|$6,388
|$5,446
|$4,644
|$37,876
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,172
|$21,617
|$17,277
|$16,849
|$17,682
|$99,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Convertible 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,774
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,419
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$6,217
|$3,015
|$4,033
|$6,324
|$20,602
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,408
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,667
|Financing
|$3,450
|$2,773
|$2,054
|$1,285
|$464
|$10,027
|Depreciation
|$15,458
|$8,299
|$7,092
|$6,046
|$5,156
|$42,052
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,057
|$24,000
|$19,182
|$18,706
|$19,631
|$110,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Convertible 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$1,962
|$2,021
|$2,082
|$9,820
|Maintenance
|$1,057
|$6,481
|$3,143
|$4,204
|$6,593
|$21,478
|Repairs
|$1,558
|$2,383
|$2,570
|$2,767
|$2,980
|$12,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,553
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,823
|Financing
|$3,597
|$2,891
|$2,142
|$1,339
|$484
|$10,453
|Depreciation
|$16,116
|$8,652
|$7,394
|$6,303
|$5,376
|$43,841
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,294
|$25,021
|$19,998
|$19,502
|$20,467
|$115,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Series Convertible 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,799
|$1,853
|$1,909
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$9,552
|Maintenance
|$1,028
|$6,305
|$3,057
|$4,090
|$6,414
|$20,894
|Repairs
|$1,516
|$2,318
|$2,500
|$2,691
|$2,899
|$11,923
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,456
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,719
|Financing
|$3,499
|$2,813
|$2,084
|$1,303
|$470
|$10,169
|Depreciation
|$15,677
|$8,417
|$7,193
|$6,132
|$5,230
|$42,648
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,469
|$24,340
|$19,454
|$18,972
|$19,910
|$112,145
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 6 Series in Virginia is:not available
