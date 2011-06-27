Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Features & Specs
|Overview
See 6 Series Inventory
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/536.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|315 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Driver Assistance Plus
|yes
|Executive Package
|yes
|Black Accent Package
|yes
|M Sport Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|M Sport Edition
|yes
|BMW Individual Composition
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Active Front Seats
|yes
|BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheel
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|yes
|Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color
|yes
|Instrument Panel w/Leather Finish
|yes
|Multi-Contour Seats
|yes
|Power Rear Sunshade
|yes
|Ceramic Controls
|yes
|Smartphone Integration
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Rear head room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.7 in.
|pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" Light Alloy Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|19" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|20" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|20" BMW Individual Forged Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4190 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|100.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.4 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|245/45R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,300
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic