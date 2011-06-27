Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Series Coupe
640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,475*
Total Cash Price
$34,952
650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,523*
Total Cash Price
$38,447
640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,294*
Total Cash Price
$36,350
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,598*
Total Cash Price
$51,379
6 Series Convertible
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,503*
Total Cash Price
$44,389
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,503*
Total Cash Price
$44,389
650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,370*
Total Cash Price
$49,282
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,779*
Total Cash Price
$49,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Coupe 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$6,680
|Maintenance
|$4,372
|$2,116
|$2,814
|$707
|$4,679
|$14,688
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,053
|Financing
|$1,880
|$1,511
|$1,119
|$701
|$253
|$5,464
|Depreciation
|$8,750
|$4,477
|$3,826
|$3,261
|$2,782
|$23,096
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,465
|$12,945
|$12,825
|$9,972
|$13,268
|$70,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Coupe 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$7,348
|Maintenance
|$4,809
|$2,328
|$3,095
|$778
|$5,147
|$16,157
|Repairs
|$1,751
|$1,873
|$2,019
|$2,175
|$2,342
|$10,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,056
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,258
|Financing
|$2,068
|$1,662
|$1,231
|$771
|$278
|$6,010
|Depreciation
|$9,625
|$4,925
|$4,209
|$3,587
|$3,060
|$25,406
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,612
|$14,240
|$14,108
|$10,969
|$14,595
|$77,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Coupe 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,947
|Maintenance
|$4,547
|$2,201
|$2,927
|$735
|$4,866
|$15,276
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,056
|$2,214
|$9,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,944
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,135
|Financing
|$1,955
|$1,571
|$1,164
|$729
|$263
|$5,683
|Depreciation
|$9,100
|$4,656
|$3,979
|$3,391
|$2,893
|$24,020
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,324
|$13,463
|$13,338
|$10,371
|$13,799
|$73,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Coupe 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$1,962
|$2,021
|$2,082
|$9,820
|Maintenance
|$6,427
|$3,111
|$4,137
|$1,039
|$6,878
|$21,591
|Repairs
|$2,340
|$2,503
|$2,697
|$2,906
|$3,130
|$13,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,747
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,018
|Financing
|$2,764
|$2,221
|$1,645
|$1,030
|$372
|$8,032
|Depreciation
|$12,863
|$6,581
|$5,624
|$4,794
|$4,090
|$33,951
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,554
|$19,029
|$18,853
|$14,659
|$19,504
|$103,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Convertible 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$8,484
|Maintenance
|$5,552
|$2,687
|$3,574
|$898
|$5,942
|$18,654
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,374
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,607
|Financing
|$2,388
|$1,919
|$1,421
|$890
|$321
|$6,939
|Depreciation
|$11,113
|$5,686
|$4,859
|$4,141
|$3,533
|$29,332
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,261
|$16,440
|$16,288
|$12,664
|$16,850
|$89,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Convertible 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$8,484
|Maintenance
|$5,552
|$2,687
|$3,574
|$898
|$5,942
|$18,654
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,374
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,607
|Financing
|$2,388
|$1,919
|$1,421
|$890
|$321
|$6,939
|Depreciation
|$11,113
|$5,686
|$4,859
|$4,141
|$3,533
|$29,332
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,261
|$16,440
|$16,288
|$12,664
|$16,850
|$89,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Convertible 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,774
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,419
|Maintenance
|$6,165
|$2,984
|$3,968
|$997
|$6,597
|$20,710
|Repairs
|$2,245
|$2,401
|$2,587
|$2,788
|$3,002
|$13,023
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,635
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,895
|Financing
|$2,651
|$2,131
|$1,578
|$988
|$357
|$7,704
|Depreciation
|$12,338
|$6,313
|$5,395
|$4,598
|$3,923
|$32,565
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,266
|$18,252
|$18,083
|$14,061
|$18,708
|$99,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 6 Series Convertible 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,799
|$1,853
|$1,909
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$9,552
|Maintenance
|$6,252
|$3,026
|$4,024
|$1,011
|$6,691
|$21,004
|Repairs
|$2,277
|$2,435
|$2,624
|$2,827
|$3,044
|$13,207
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,673
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,936
|Financing
|$2,688
|$2,161
|$1,600
|$1,002
|$362
|$7,814
|Depreciation
|$12,513
|$6,402
|$5,471
|$4,663
|$3,978
|$33,027
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,695
|$18,511
|$18,340
|$14,260
|$18,973
|$100,779
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 6 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 6 Series in Virginia is:not available
