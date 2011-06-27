Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Series Coupe
650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,239*
Total Cash Price
$47,031
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,267*
Total Cash Price
$38,513
640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$114,867*
Total Cash Price
$54,437
640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,742*
Total Cash Price
$52,956
6 Series Convertible
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,239*
Total Cash Price
$47,031
650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,141*
Total Cash Price
$37,032
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,955*
Total Cash Price
$40,735
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,179*
Total Cash Price
$52,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Coupe 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,957
|$2,015
|$2,076
|$2,139
|$2,202
|$10,390
|Maintenance
|$3,642
|$3,358
|$869
|$6,148
|$6,101
|$20,118
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,511
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,744
|Financing
|$2,530
|$2,033
|$1,506
|$942
|$340
|$7,352
|Depreciation
|$11,971
|$6,318
|$5,396
|$4,599
|$3,924
|$32,208
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,394
|$18,790
|$15,173
|$19,427
|$18,456
|$99,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Coupe 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,603
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,508
|Maintenance
|$2,983
|$2,750
|$711
|$5,035
|$4,996
|$16,475
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,056
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,247
|Financing
|$2,072
|$1,665
|$1,233
|$772
|$279
|$6,021
|Depreciation
|$9,803
|$5,174
|$4,419
|$3,766
|$3,214
|$26,375
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,433
|$15,387
|$12,425
|$15,909
|$15,113
|$81,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Coupe 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,265
|$2,333
|$2,403
|$2,475
|$2,549
|$12,026
|Maintenance
|$4,216
|$3,887
|$1,005
|$7,116
|$7,062
|$23,286
|Repairs
|$2,459
|$2,627
|$2,833
|$3,052
|$3,285
|$14,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,906
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,177
|Financing
|$2,928
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,091
|$394
|$8,510
|Depreciation
|$13,856
|$7,313
|$6,246
|$5,323
|$4,542
|$37,281
|Fuel
|$3,077
|$3,168
|$3,263
|$3,362
|$3,462
|$16,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,708
|$21,749
|$17,562
|$22,487
|$21,362
|$114,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Coupe 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,204
|$2,269
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$11,699
|Maintenance
|$4,101
|$3,781
|$978
|$6,923
|$6,870
|$22,653
|Repairs
|$2,392
|$2,555
|$2,756
|$2,969
|$3,196
|$13,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,827
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,090
|Financing
|$2,849
|$2,289
|$1,696
|$1,061
|$383
|$8,278
|Depreciation
|$13,479
|$7,114
|$6,076
|$5,178
|$4,419
|$36,266
|Fuel
|$2,993
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,270
|$3,368
|$15,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,845
|$21,157
|$17,084
|$21,875
|$20,781
|$111,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Convertible 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,957
|$2,015
|$2,076
|$2,139
|$2,202
|$10,390
|Maintenance
|$3,642
|$3,358
|$869
|$6,148
|$6,101
|$20,118
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,511
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,744
|Financing
|$2,530
|$2,033
|$1,506
|$942
|$340
|$7,352
|Depreciation
|$11,971
|$6,318
|$5,396
|$4,599
|$3,924
|$32,208
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,394
|$18,790
|$15,173
|$19,427
|$18,456
|$99,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Convertible 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,635
|$1,684
|$1,734
|$8,181
|Maintenance
|$2,868
|$2,644
|$684
|$4,841
|$4,804
|$15,841
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,161
|Financing
|$1,992
|$1,601
|$1,186
|$742
|$268
|$5,789
|Depreciation
|$9,426
|$4,975
|$4,249
|$3,621
|$3,090
|$25,361
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,570
|$14,795
|$11,947
|$15,297
|$14,532
|$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Convertible 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,907
|$8,999
|Maintenance
|$3,155
|$2,908
|$752
|$5,325
|$5,284
|$17,425
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,175
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,377
|Financing
|$2,191
|$1,761
|$1,305
|$816
|$295
|$6,368
|Depreciation
|$10,369
|$5,473
|$4,674
|$3,983
|$3,399
|$27,897
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,727
|$16,275
|$13,142
|$16,827
|$15,985
|$85,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 6 Series Convertible 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$2,305
|$2,374
|$2,445
|$11,535
|Maintenance
|$4,044
|$3,728
|$964
|$6,826
|$6,774
|$22,336
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,788
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,047
|Financing
|$2,809
|$2,257
|$1,672
|$1,046
|$378
|$8,162
|Depreciation
|$13,291
|$7,015
|$5,991
|$5,106
|$4,357
|$35,759
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,414
|$20,861
|$16,845
|$21,569
|$20,490
|$110,179
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 6 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 6 Series in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 BMW 6 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019