Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2014 6 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
M Sport Editionyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" Light-Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" BMW Individual V-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Double-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight4410 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Frozen Bronze Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
