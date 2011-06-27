Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,883
|$26,258
|$29,279
|Clean
|$21,563
|$24,748
|$27,592
|Average
|$18,923
|$21,728
|$24,218
|Rough
|$16,283
|$18,708
|$20,844
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,225
|$28,418
|$31,278
|Clean
|$23,769
|$26,784
|$29,476
|Average
|$20,859
|$23,515
|$25,872
|Rough
|$17,949
|$20,247
|$22,267
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,999
|$28,891
|$31,484
|Clean
|$24,499
|$27,230
|$29,670
|Average
|$21,499
|$23,907
|$26,042
|Rough
|$18,500
|$20,584
|$22,414
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,256
|$30,044
|$32,546
|Clean
|$25,684
|$28,316
|$30,671
|Average
|$22,539
|$24,861
|$26,920
|Rough
|$19,394
|$21,406
|$23,170
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,625
|$30,053
|$33,123
|Clean
|$25,089
|$28,324
|$31,215
|Average
|$22,017
|$24,868
|$27,398
|Rough
|$18,945
|$21,412
|$23,581
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,130
|$25,057
|$27,677
|Clean
|$20,853
|$23,616
|$26,083
|Average
|$18,300
|$20,734
|$22,893
|Rough
|$15,747
|$17,852
|$19,704
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,040
|$31,621
|$34,828
|Clean
|$26,422
|$29,803
|$32,822
|Average
|$23,187
|$26,166
|$28,808
|Rough
|$19,952
|$22,530
|$24,795
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,779
|$33,659
|$37,134
|Clean
|$28,062
|$31,723
|$34,994
|Average
|$24,626
|$27,852
|$30,715
|Rough
|$21,190
|$23,981
|$26,436