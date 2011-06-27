  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Features & Specs

More about the 2013 6 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower445 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Exterior Options
20" Light-Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" BMW Individual Light Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length192.8 in.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum\Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
