Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 6 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,900
diversity antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,900
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Active Front Seatsyes
BMW Individual Wood Inlay Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Instrument Panel w/Leather Finishyes
Multi-contour Seatsyes
Alcantara headliner in upholstery coloryes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,900
20" BMW Individual Light Alloy Wheelsyes
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" Double-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Vermilion Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum\Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Dakota, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown Dakota, leather
  • Opal White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Amaro Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Canyon Brown Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,900
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
