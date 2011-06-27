  1. Home
Used 2009 BMW 6 Series 650i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.4 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Gross weight4652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length190.2 in.
Height54.1 in.
EPA interior volume94.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Barbera Red Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Stratus Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Creme Beige, premium leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
  • Cream Beige, premium leather
  • Rust Brown, premium leather
  • Champagne, premium leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
