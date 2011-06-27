  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2008 BMW 6 Series
  5. Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 6 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale
List Price
$14,495
Used 6 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Adult Rollercoaster

AdamFisch, 03/26/2008
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Take 1 drive in this puppy, and you will realize why they call it the ultimate driving machine. By far the most fun I have had driving a car. Eats a lot of gas, the backseat is for looks not for passengers.

Report Abuse

Born to run

L G, 02/08/2016
650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

If you ever felt like you owe yourself perfection in a car , this is the one for you ! Nicest ride I've ever owned. I've owner infinities , Lexus, and corvettes ! But far the best overal rise on the planet !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Subtle changes make a difference

Mark Yowe, 12/02/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After much deliberation, I bought a new 650i coupe. I always liked it generally, but could not imagine a car at this price without an opening sunroof. You have to drive it to understand that the trade off is a beautiful panoramic experience through the roof glass with ventilation still available. The trunk area, which I always saw as ugly Bangle bungling, is subtly changed and now much more acceptable to me. The brake light previously near the back window is now integrated into the deck lid. It just looks better. People really rubber neck; a nice extra.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale

Related Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles