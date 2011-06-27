Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Adult Rollercoaster
Take 1 drive in this puppy, and you will realize why they call it the ultimate driving machine. By far the most fun I have had driving a car. Eats a lot of gas, the backseat is for looks not for passengers.
Born to run
If you ever felt like you owe yourself perfection in a car , this is the one for you ! Nicest ride I've ever owned. I've owner infinities , Lexus, and corvettes ! But far the best overal rise on the planet !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Subtle changes make a difference
After much deliberation, I bought a new 650i coupe. I always liked it generally, but could not imagine a car at this price without an opening sunroof. You have to drive it to understand that the trade off is a beautiful panoramic experience through the roof glass with ventilation still available. The trunk area, which I always saw as ugly Bangle bungling, is subtly changed and now much more acceptable to me. The brake light previously near the back window is now integrated into the deck lid. It just looks better. People really rubber neck; a nice extra.
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
Related Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner