Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Take 1 drive in this puppy, and you will realize why they call it the ultimate driving machine. By far the most fun I have had driving a car. Eats a lot of gas, the backseat is for looks not for passengers.

If you ever felt like you owe yourself perfection in a car , this is the one for you ! Nicest ride I've ever owned. I've owner infinities , Lexus, and corvettes ! But far the best overal rise on the planet !

Mark Yowe , 12/02/2007

After much deliberation, I bought a new 650i coupe. I always liked it generally, but could not imagine a car at this price without an opening sunroof. You have to drive it to understand that the trade off is a beautiful panoramic experience through the roof glass with ventilation still available. The trunk area, which I always saw as ugly Bangle bungling, is subtly changed and now much more acceptable to me. The brake light previously near the back window is now integrated into the deck lid. It just looks better. People really rubber neck; a nice extra.