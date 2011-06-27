Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,028*
Total Cash Price
$53,320
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,096*
Total Cash Price
$67,716
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,096*
Total Cash Price
$67,716
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,831*
Total Cash Price
$58,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$6,609
|Maintenance
|$572
|$1,913
|$4,401
|$2,161
|$2,945
|$11,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,823
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,007
|Financing
|$2,868
|$2,306
|$1,707
|$1,068
|$386
|$8,335
|Depreciation
|$11,008
|$6,235
|$5,487
|$4,865
|$4,365
|$31,960
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,335
|$14,735
|$16,556
|$13,282
|$13,120
|$78,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,678
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$8,393
|Maintenance
|$726
|$2,430
|$5,589
|$2,744
|$3,740
|$15,230
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,585
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,819
|Financing
|$3,642
|$2,929
|$2,168
|$1,356
|$490
|$10,585
|Depreciation
|$13,980
|$7,918
|$6,968
|$6,179
|$5,544
|$40,589
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,825
|$18,713
|$21,026
|$16,868
|$16,662
|$99,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,678
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$8,393
|Maintenance
|$726
|$2,430
|$5,589
|$2,744
|$3,740
|$15,230
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,585
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,819
|Financing
|$3,642
|$2,929
|$2,168
|$1,356
|$490
|$10,585
|Depreciation
|$13,980
|$7,918
|$6,968
|$6,179
|$5,544
|$40,589
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,825
|$18,713
|$21,026
|$16,868
|$16,662
|$99,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,370
|$1,410
|$1,453
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$7,270
|Maintenance
|$629
|$2,104
|$4,841
|$2,377
|$3,240
|$13,191
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,187
|$1,830
|$1,973
|$2,123
|$7,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,105
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,308
|Financing
|$3,155
|$2,537
|$1,878
|$1,175
|$425
|$9,169
|Depreciation
|$12,109
|$6,859
|$6,036
|$5,352
|$4,802
|$35,156
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,369
|$16,209
|$18,212
|$14,610
|$14,432
|$85,831
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 6 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019