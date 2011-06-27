Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,762
|$51,582
|$53,656
|Clean
|$48,455
|$50,232
|$52,252
|Average
|$45,840
|$47,534
|$49,444
|Rough
|$43,225
|$44,836
|$46,636
Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,823
|$47,872
|$50,205
|Clean
|$44,619
|$46,620
|$48,892
|Average
|$42,212
|$44,116
|$46,264
|Rough
|$39,804
|$41,611
|$43,637
Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,281
|$48,007
|$49,976
|Clean
|$45,065
|$46,752
|$48,668
|Average
|$42,633
|$44,240
|$46,053
|Rough
|$40,202
|$41,729
|$43,437
Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,135
|$55,017
|$57,166
|Clean
|$51,739
|$53,578
|$55,670
|Average
|$48,947
|$50,700
|$52,679
|Rough
|$46,155
|$47,822
|$49,687