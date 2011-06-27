Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,963*
Total Cash Price
$45,525
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,553*
Total Cash Price
$57,817
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$101,553*
Total Cash Price
$57,817
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,959*
Total Cash Price
$50,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$7,348
|Maintenance
|$1,901
|$4,345
|$2,138
|$2,860
|$4,553
|$15,797
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,418
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,602
|Financing
|$2,448
|$1,969
|$1,458
|$912
|$329
|$7,116
|Depreciation
|$10,100
|$5,380
|$4,733
|$4,194
|$3,764
|$28,171
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,276
|$16,841
|$13,712
|$13,596
|$14,538
|$79,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$1,979
|$9,332
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$5,518
|$2,715
|$3,632
|$5,782
|$20,062
|Repairs
|$1,425
|$2,178
|$2,350
|$2,531
|$2,725
|$11,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,071
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,305
|Financing
|$3,109
|$2,501
|$1,852
|$1,158
|$418
|$9,037
|Depreciation
|$12,827
|$6,833
|$6,011
|$5,326
|$4,780
|$35,777
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,021
|$21,388
|$17,414
|$17,267
|$18,463
|$101,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,522
|$1,569
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$8,083
|Maintenance
|$2,091
|$4,780
|$2,352
|$3,146
|$5,008
|$17,377
|Repairs
|$1,234
|$1,887
|$2,035
|$2,192
|$2,361
|$9,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,660
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,862
|Financing
|$2,693
|$2,166
|$1,604
|$1,003
|$362
|$7,828
|Depreciation
|$11,110
|$5,918
|$5,206
|$4,613
|$4,140
|$30,988
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,404
|$18,525
|$15,083
|$14,956
|$15,992
|$87,959
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
