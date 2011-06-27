Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,549*
Total Cash Price
$48,828
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,661*
Total Cash Price
$38,447
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,549*
Total Cash Price
$48,828
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,027*
Total Cash Price
$42,292
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,678
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$8,393
|Maintenance
|$5,471
|$2,687
|$3,574
|$2,398
|$5,862
|$19,992
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,605
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,838
|Financing
|$2,626
|$2,112
|$1,562
|$979
|$353
|$7,633
|Depreciation
|$11,417
|$5,889
|$5,182
|$4,595
|$4,122
|$31,205
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,937
|$16,819
|$16,734
|$14,688
|$17,372
|$93,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$6,609
|Maintenance
|$4,308
|$2,116
|$2,814
|$1,888
|$4,616
|$15,742
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,051
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,235
|Financing
|$2,068
|$1,663
|$1,230
|$771
|$278
|$6,010
|Depreciation
|$8,990
|$4,637
|$4,080
|$3,618
|$3,246
|$24,571
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,998
|$13,243
|$13,176
|$11,565
|$13,679
|$73,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,678
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$8,393
|Maintenance
|$5,471
|$2,687
|$3,574
|$2,398
|$5,862
|$19,992
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,605
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,838
|Financing
|$2,626
|$2,112
|$1,562
|$979
|$353
|$7,633
|Depreciation
|$11,417
|$5,889
|$5,182
|$4,595
|$4,122
|$31,205
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,937
|$16,819
|$16,734
|$14,688
|$17,372
|$93,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,370
|$1,410
|$1,453
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$7,270
|Maintenance
|$4,739
|$2,328
|$3,095
|$2,077
|$5,078
|$17,316
|Repairs
|$1,751
|$1,873
|$2,019
|$2,175
|$2,342
|$10,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,256
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,459
|Financing
|$2,275
|$1,829
|$1,353
|$848
|$306
|$6,611
|Depreciation
|$9,889
|$5,101
|$4,488
|$3,980
|$3,571
|$27,028
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,198
|$14,567
|$14,494
|$12,722
|$15,047
|$81,027
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 6 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
