Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. 2023 BMW 5 Series
  5. Specs & Features

2023 BMW 5 Series Specs & Features

More about the 2023 5 Series
More about the 2023 5 Series
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG25/33 MPG
EPA combined MPG28 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)450.0/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower248 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque257 lb-ft @ 1,450 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity820 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length195.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors83.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.5 in.
Height58.2 in.
Wheelbase117.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Curb weight3,783 lbs.
Maximum payload820 lbs.
Gross weight4,927 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Race Blue Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White Nappa w/Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Nappa w/Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Ivory White Dakota w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Cognac Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac Dakota w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Contrast Stitching, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Leatheretteyes
Sport front seatsyes
12-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
12-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers +$650
Remote Engine Start +$300
M Sport Brakes w/Red Calipers +$650
Packages
Packages
M Sport Package +$3,050
Luxury Seating Package +$1,000
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Executive Package +$3,150
Premium Package +$2,250
Shadowline Package +$1,100
Convenience Package +$600
Interior Options
Interior Options
Wireless Charging +$500
Heated Steering Wheel +$200
SensaTec Dashboard +$500
Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades +$575
Heated Front Seats +$500
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$500
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" W-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
20" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$950
19" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$0
19" M Y-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$0
19" V-Spoke Burnished Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Y-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$0
Front Massaging Seats +$1,000
18" Double-Spoke Burnished Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$0
19" W-Spoke Bi-Color Ferric Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
Inventory

Related 2023 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates