2023 BMW 5 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates
530i530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(5 available)Show details
- $2,000 Military for Retail - Expires 10/02/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/02/2022
- $750 Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash - Expires 10/02/2022
- $1,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/02/2022
- $1,000 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 01/03/2023
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 09/06/2022
- End
- 10/02/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/06/2022
- End
- 10/02/2022
Loyalty Lender Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 09/06/2022
- End
- 10/02/2022
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 09/06/2022
- End
- 10/02/2022
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/02/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services3.99% APR financing for 36 months at $29.52 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 48 months at $22.58 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.99% APR financing for 60 months at $18.41 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.49% APR financing for 72 months at $15.87 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.99% 36 09/05/2022 10/02/2022 3.99% 48 09/05/2022 10/02/2022 3.99% 60 09/05/2022 10/02/2022 4.49% 72 09/05/2022 10/02/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2023 BMW 5 Series Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
