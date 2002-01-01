2023 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series Sedan
530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
5 Series M550i xDrive
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 5 Series Sedan 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 5 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
