  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. 2022 BMW 5 Series
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive Specs & Features

More about the 2022 5 Series
More about the 2022 5 Series
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,850
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA Combined MPGe62 mi.
EPA Electricity Range19 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3 hr.
EPA kWh/100 mi53
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower288 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Executive Package +$3,100
Premium Package +$2,200
Shadowline Package +$500
Luxury Seating Package +$1,000
M Sport Package +$2,000
Convenience Package +$600
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
SensaTec Dashboard +$500
Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades +$575
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$350
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$950
19" W-Spoke Bi-Color Ferric Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Y-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Y-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" V-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" W-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Front Massaging Seats +$1,000
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4416 lbs.
Gross weight5470 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.4 in.
Length195.8 in.
Maximum payload794 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.5 in.
Wheel base117.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Bernina Grey Amber Effect
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Bluestone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White Dakota w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Nappa w/Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Nappa w/Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Dakota w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Ivory White Nappa w/Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Cognac Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac Dakota w/Contrast Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest updates on new cars

Other models