2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive

MSRP from $76,800
2021 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
2021 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan Profile. M Sport Package Shown.
2021 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan Profile. M Sport Package Shown.
2021 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
2021 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
MSRP$77,795
Edmunds suggests you pay$74,084
Dealer Price
11 for sale near you
2021 BMW 5 Series Review
  • Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
  • A host of innovative features and leading-edge tech
  • Interior is quiet and comfortable
  • Generous trunk capacity
  • Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
  • Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
  • Updated grille design
  • 540i and 540i xDrive gain 48-volt mild hybrid system
  • Larger touchscreen and improved voice controls
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Ryan ZumMallen
05/26/2020
What is the 5 Series?

The 2021 BMW 5 Series is the latest version of BMW's venerable midsize luxury sedan. The 5 Series was last fully redesigned in 2017, and this year's model introduces a number of interesting twists and tweaks to improve upon a winning formula. While the current 5 Series is notable for its range of quick, efficient engines and comfortable ride, its styling didn't exactly jump off the page. For 2021, the front grille, headlights, taillights and tailpipe finishers are redesigned to give BMW's popular sedan a little extra flair.

What's under the 5 Series' hood?

The 2021 BMW 5 Series offers buyers the choice between four powertrains. The 248-horsepower four-cylinder engine in the 530i and 530i xDrive and the 523-horsepower eight-cylinder in the M550i xDrive carry the same power ratings as last year. The 530e and 530e xDrive plug-in hybrids now feature a new XtraBoost system that can temporarily increase maximum muscle from 248 horsepower to 288 hp in the Sport driving and transmission modes.

However, the 540i and the 540i xDrive, previously using a conventional six-cylinder engine, add a 48-volt mild hybrid starter-generator for 2021. This setup is gaining traction among luxury automakers and essentially incorporates hybrid technology into a non-hybrid vehicle. For the 540i, this means regenerative brakes store energy harvested from the braking process in a separate battery. This energy can be used to supply the 12-volt electrical system that powers the windows, locks and other functions. It can also be used to assist the engine, providing up to an additional 11 horsepower when needed. BMW says this makes the 540i more efficient while providing quicker responsiveness when asked.

How's the 5 Series' interior?

Inside, the 2021 5 Series is largely unchanged from the previous model year, carrying over the spacious and statesman-like cabin we rated highly in our testing. However, there are a few updates. The sedan's central touchscreen is bumped up from 10.25 inches to 12.3 inches and features improved navigation maps. The standard Sensatec imitation leather upholstery is also perforated this year, so look for seat ventilation to pop up on the options list with this upholstery.

How's the 5 Series' tech?

As with the 2020 model, the 2021 5 Series comes with an impressive number of safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front collision warning with brake assist, and others. A handful of additional driving aids are available in the Driving Assistance Plus package, and we've enjoyed the smooth operation of its adaptive cruise control in the past.

The Live Cockpit Professional system, released on last year's 5 Series, ties together the digital instrument panel and central touchscreen. For 2021, it adds a few new functions, including displaying information about surrounding vehicles and motorists on the information screen in front of the driver. The voice activation system is upgraded to its newest generation, and the Drive Recorder makes its 5 Series debut. This optional system can save recorded video footage taken by exterior cameras to be watched on the central screen or exported to a USB drive later.

Edmunds says

Electrification keeps creeping further into the BMW lineup, and we don't expect it to stop with the 5 Series. The mild hybrid system in the 540i and 540i xDrive should make this transition a smooth one. However, we wonder if buyers will notice the almost-too-subtle design updates. If not, the 5 Series risks fading further into the background against its German rivals and the plucky Genesis.

2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive pricing

in Ashburn, VA
    Features & Specs

    M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$76,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 5 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 5 Series has 14.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 5 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW 5 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 5 Series:

    • Updated grille design
    • 540i and 540i xDrive gain 48-volt mild hybrid system
    • Larger touchscreen and improved voice controls
    • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
    Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 5 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 5 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 5 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW 5 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 5 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 5 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 5 Series?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW 5 Series is the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,800.

    Other versions include:

    • M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,800
    What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 5 Series, the next question is, which 5 Series model is right for you? 5 Series variants include M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 5 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Overview

    The 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 5 Series M550i xDrive 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 5 Series M550i xDrive.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

