The 2021 BMW 5 Series is the latest version of BMW's venerable midsize luxury sedan. The 5 Series was last fully redesigned in 2017, and this year's model introduces a number of interesting twists and tweaks to improve upon a winning formula. While the current 5 Series is notable for its range of quick, efficient engines and comfortable ride, its styling didn't exactly jump off the page. For 2021, the front grille, headlights, taillights and tailpipe finishers are redesigned to give BMW's popular sedan a little extra flair.
2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive
|MSRP
|$77,795
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$74,084
|Dealer Price
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge tech
- Interior is quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
- Updated grille design
- 540i and 540i xDrive gain 48-volt mild hybrid system
- Larger touchscreen and improved voice controls
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
The 2021 BMW 5 Series offers buyers the choice between four powertrains. The 248-horsepower four-cylinder engine in the 530i and 530i xDrive and the 523-horsepower eight-cylinder in the M550i xDrive carry the same power ratings as last year. The 530e and 530e xDrive plug-in hybrids now feature a new XtraBoost system that can temporarily increase maximum muscle from 248 horsepower to 288 hp in the Sport driving and transmission modes.
Inside, the 2021 5 Series is largely unchanged from the previous model year, carrying over the spacious and statesman-like cabin we rated highly in our testing. However, there are a few updates. The sedan's central touchscreen is bumped up from 10.25 inches to 12.3 inches and features improved navigation maps. The standard Sensatec imitation leather upholstery is also perforated this year, so look for seat ventilation to pop up on the options list with this upholstery.
As with the 2020 model, the 2021 5 Series comes with an impressive number of safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front collision warning with brake assist, and others. A handful of additional driving aids are available in the Driving Assistance Plus package, and we've enjoyed the smooth operation of its adaptive cruise control in the past.
Electrification keeps creeping further into the BMW lineup, and we don't expect it to stop with the 5 Series. The mild hybrid system in the 540i and 540i xDrive should make this transition a smooth one. However, we wonder if buyers will notice the almost-too-subtle design updates. If not, the 5 Series risks fading further into the background against its German rivals and the plucky Genesis.
Features & Specs
|M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$76,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW 5 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 5 Series:
- Updated grille design
- 540i and 540i xDrive gain 48-volt mild hybrid system
- Larger touchscreen and improved voice controls
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 5 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 5 Series is the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,800.
Other versions include:
- M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,800
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?
More about the 2021 BMW 5 Series
2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Overview
The 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 5 Series M550i xDrive 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 5 Series M550i xDrive.
What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?
2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $85,885. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,564 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,564 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $79,321.
The average savings for the 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
