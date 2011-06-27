  1. Home
  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    BMW Financial Services is pleased to announce the continuation of the special 90 Days to First Payment program for New, Used, and CPO BMW Retail Installment Contracts. This 90 Days to First Payment offer is only eligible on New/CPO BMW Retail contracts up to 72 months and Used BMW Retail contracts up to 60 months, utilizing Regional or Sales Support programs, and only available on Standard credit tier and above.

    Start
    10/01/2020
    End
    01/04/2021

  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for Lease Credit when leasing using subvented rates. Must lease through BMW Financial Services. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,750
    Start
    11/01/2020
    End
    11/30/2020

    Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    11/01/2020
    End
    11/30/2020

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/29/2020
    End
    01/04/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,250
    Start
    08/03/2020
    End
    01/04/2021

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2020
    End
    01/04/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%4811/01/202011/30/2020
    1.9%6011/01/202011/30/2020
    1.9%3611/01/202011/30/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
