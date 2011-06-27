2021 BMW 5 Series Deals, Incentives & Rebates
530e530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Retail - Expires 01/04/2021
90 Day Deferred Payment for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
BMW Financial Services is pleased to announce the continuation of the special 90 Days to First Payment program for New, Used, and CPO BMW Retail Installment Contracts. This 90 Days to First Payment offer is only eligible on New/CPO BMW Retail contracts up to 72 months and Used BMW Retail contracts up to 60 months, utilizing Regional or Sales Support programs, and only available on Standard credit tier and above.
- Start
- 10/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Cash Offers(5 available)Show details
- $1,750 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 11/30/2020
- $750 Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash - Expires 11/30/2020
- $1,000 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 01/04/2021
- $3,250 Military for Retail - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for Lease Credit when leasing using subvented rates. Must lease through BMW Financial Services. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,750
- Start
- 11/01/2020
- End
- 11/30/2020
Loyalty Lender Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 11/01/2020
- End
- 11/30/2020
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/29/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,250
- Start
- 08/03/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/03/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 11/30/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 48 11/01/2020 11/30/2020 1.9% 60 11/01/2020 11/30/2020 1.9% 36 11/01/2020 11/30/2020
Leasing(0 available)
