2019 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series M550i xDrive
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,392*
Total Cash Price
$87,780
5 Series Sedan
540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,733*
Total Cash Price
$75,837
530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,733*
Total Cash Price
$75,837
530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,026*
Total Cash Price
$62,103
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,295*
Total Cash Price
$84,197
5 Series Hybrid
530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,123*
Total Cash Price
$65,685
530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,294*
Total Cash Price
$59,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$6,862
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$6,862
|Insurance
|$1,757
|$1,818
|$1,882
|$1,948
|$2,015
|$9,420
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,266
|$3,876
|$3,800
|$8,942
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,671
|$2,573
|$4,244
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,577
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,847
|Financing
|$4,720
|$3,797
|$2,811
|$1,758
|$635
|$13,721
|Depreciation
|$33,604
|$8,192
|$6,696
|$7,503
|$6,556
|$62,551
|Fuel
|$853
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$4,529
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,648
|$14,754
|$13,627
|$17,756
|$16,607
|$100,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series Sedan 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$5,928
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$5,928
|Insurance
|$1,518
|$1,571
|$1,626
|$1,683
|$1,741
|$8,138
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,093
|$3,349
|$3,283
|$7,725
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,090
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,324
|Financing
|$4,078
|$3,280
|$2,428
|$1,519
|$549
|$11,854
|Depreciation
|$29,032
|$7,078
|$5,785
|$6,482
|$5,664
|$54,041
|Fuel
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,913
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,526
|$12,747
|$11,773
|$15,340
|$14,347
|$86,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series Sedan 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$5,928
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$5,928
|Insurance
|$1,518
|$1,571
|$1,626
|$1,683
|$1,741
|$8,138
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,093
|$3,349
|$3,283
|$7,725
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,090
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,324
|Financing
|$4,078
|$3,280
|$2,428
|$1,519
|$549
|$11,854
|Depreciation
|$29,032
|$7,078
|$5,785
|$6,482
|$5,664
|$54,041
|Fuel
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,913
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,526
|$12,747
|$11,773
|$15,340
|$14,347
|$86,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series Sedan 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$4,855
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$4,855
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$1,378
|$1,426
|$6,664
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$895
|$2,742
|$2,688
|$6,326
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,530
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,722
|Financing
|$3,339
|$2,686
|$1,988
|$1,244
|$449
|$9,707
|Depreciation
|$23,774
|$5,796
|$4,737
|$5,308
|$4,638
|$44,254
|Fuel
|$603
|$622
|$641
|$659
|$679
|$3,204
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,635
|$10,438
|$9,641
|$12,562
|$11,749
|$71,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series Sedan 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$6,582
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$6,582
|Insurance
|$1,685
|$1,744
|$1,805
|$1,868
|$1,933
|$9,035
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,214
|$3,718
|$3,645
|$8,577
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,431
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,690
|Financing
|$4,528
|$3,642
|$2,696
|$1,686
|$609
|$13,161
|Depreciation
|$32,233
|$7,858
|$6,423
|$7,197
|$6,289
|$59,998
|Fuel
|$818
|$843
|$869
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,112
|$14,152
|$13,071
|$17,031
|$15,929
|$96,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series Hybrid 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$5,135
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$5,135
|Insurance
|$1,315
|$1,361
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,508
|$7,049
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$947
|$2,901
|$2,844
|$6,691
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,925
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,676
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,879
|Financing
|$3,532
|$2,841
|$2,103
|$1,316
|$475
|$10,267
|Depreciation
|$25,146
|$6,130
|$5,011
|$5,614
|$4,906
|$46,807
|Fuel
|$638
|$658
|$678
|$697
|$718
|$3,389
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,172
|$11,041
|$10,197
|$13,287
|$12,427
|$75,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 5 Series Hybrid 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$4,668
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$4,668
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,237
|$1,280
|$1,325
|$1,371
|$6,408
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$861
|$2,637
|$2,585
|$6,083
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,433
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,617
|Financing
|$3,211
|$2,583
|$1,912
|$1,196
|$432
|$9,334
|Depreciation
|$22,860
|$5,573
|$4,555
|$5,104
|$4,460
|$42,552
|Fuel
|$580
|$598
|$616
|$634
|$653
|$3,081
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,611
|$10,037
|$9,270
|$12,079
|$11,297
|$68,294
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
